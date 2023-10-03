West Sussex County Council has agreed to hand over £2.268m to pay for the expansion of the Special Support Centre at a Cuckfield school.

The money, made up of £1.795m of Section 106 contributions and £473,000 of capital funding, will enable building work to go ahead at Warden Park Academy.

It was approved by Jacquie Russell, cabinet member for children & young people, learning & skills on Monday (October 2).

The expansion will include classrooms, a group room, calming room, sensory room, lavatories, a kitchenette and outside play area.

Warden Park Academy, Cuckfield. Pic Steve Robards SR1903223

The number of children at the Special Support Centre will increase from 24 to 28 in September 2024, with the centre itself being re-designated to cater for youngsters with social communication needs rather than additional learning needs (ALN).

A report from Lucy Butler, director of children, young people & learning, said: “Due to greater support being available within mainstream schools, it is not currently expected that the Special Support Centre will be required to support future ALN needs.”

A council spokesman said: “There is a need to increase provision for children and young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities through the creation of additional places in Special Support Centres that are attached to mainstream schools and academies.

“This will assist with the aim of enabling children to attend school locally.”