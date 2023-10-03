BREAKING
Warden Park Academy to get £2.2 million Special Support Centre

West Sussex County Council has agreed to hand over £2.268m to pay for the expansion of the Special Support Centre at a Cuckfield school.
By Karen Dunn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 11:53 BST
The money, made up of £1.795m of Section 106 contributions and £473,000 of capital funding, will enable building work to go ahead at Warden Park Academy.

It was approved by Jacquie Russell, cabinet member for children & young people, learning & skills on Monday (October 2).

The expansion will include classrooms, a group room, calming room, sensory room, lavatories, a kitchenette and outside play area.

Warden Park Academy, Cuckfield. Pic Steve Robards SR1903223Warden Park Academy, Cuckfield. Pic Steve Robards SR1903223
Warden Park Academy, Cuckfield. Pic Steve Robards SR1903223

The number of children at the Special Support Centre will increase from 24 to 28 in September 2024, with the centre itself being re-designated to cater for youngsters with social communication needs rather than additional learning needs (ALN).

A report from Lucy Butler, director of children, young people & learning, said: “Due to greater support being available within mainstream schools, it is not currently expected that the Special Support Centre will be required to support future ALN needs.”

A council spokesman said: “There is a need to increase provision for children and young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities through the creation of additional places in Special Support Centres that are attached to mainstream schools and academies.

“This will assist with the aim of enabling children to attend school locally.”

Councillors have until October 11 to call in Mrs Russell’s decision for further debate.

