Warden Park students have ‘demonstrated their ability to excel’ by achieving ‘fantastic’ GCSE results this year, the secondary academy has said.

The school in Cuckfield said there had been ‘downward pressure’ on grades caused by the aftermath of the Covid pandemic, which brought grade distributions for 2023 back in line with those of 2019.

But Warden Park said the students’ tenacity and resilience had underpinned their achievement.

Headteacher Dom Kenrick said: “The experience that this cohort has had during their secondary education has been uniquely challenging and they have coped admirably.”

Warden Park Secondary Academy students celebrate their GCSE results

He said GCSE success plays ‘a key role in validating each individual student’s learning journey’.

Mr Kenrick continued: “For each student this learning journey will be a personal one and therefore success in GCSE examinations will be a personal one too. For some students, this will be the achievement of GCSE grades 3 or 4 while for others it will be the achievement of grades 8 or 9. The pride I feel today for my students is not dependent on the grades they have achieved but on the hard work they have put in and the progress they have made.”

Mr Kenrick said education should be about helping students recognise their capabilities and find their passions.