The SEN Library Project was launched by three Chichester University students.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The SEN Library Project is looking for the UK Government to require publishers to put out more special educational needs and disability (SEND) friendly resources and books.

Public libraries would then be able to stock more of these and keep up with the demand needed. Their petition has reached over 250 signatures already, despite being launched on Wednesday, November 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SEND books stands for Special Educational Needs and Disabilities, and these resources are needed for many pupils.

Project directors Keely Burton, Katie Taylor and Jessamine Glandfield.

Keely Burton, Katie Taylor and Jessamine Glanfield study teaching at Chichester University and started the project in September of this year.

Keely Burton said: “The reason I wanted to create The SEN Library Project is mostly because from my previous experience on placements, I’ve really noticed the academic disadvantage of children who are in those positions.

“Through the research we’ve done as a group and learnt on our course, there really isn’t enough of these resources available for those children.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie Taylor said: “I do a lot of work with children with special needs, and have seen how hard it is to get the books needed for these students.”

Jessamine Glanfield said: “I have a sibling who has a form of special educational needs and I work with a lot of children with disabilities. I have seen through my work with these children that there are not enough texts available.