Weald & Downland Living Museum announces continuation of partnership with University of York to deliver postgraduate taught courses

The Weald & Downland Living Museum is delighted to announce the continuation of its long-established partnership with the University of York's Department of Archaeology.

Together, they offer two world-class MSc programs in Building Conservation and Timber Building Conservation, which are now open for applications for the autumn 2025 cohort.

Located in the heart of the South Downs National Park, the Museum provides an immersive learning environment unlike any other. With over 50 historic building exhibits and facilities, it has been designated by the Government for the outstanding importance of its collections. The collaboration between the Museum and the University will ensure the continued shared expertise and interests of conservation practice and research.

Dr Anna Clement, Senior Lecturer and Course Leader for the MSc in Building Conservation says: “Our programs provide a unique combination of academic excellence and practical immersion and will equip students with both theoretical knowledge, practical techniques and hands on experience to ensure they become the future stewards of our built history.

"We are extremely proud of our partnership with the University of York and together, we’re thrilled to welcome the next generation of heritage conservation professionals.”

The MSc programs are designed to accommodate both working professionals and those aspiring to transition into the conservation field. Delivered part-time across six long-weekend blocks, over two academic years, the format allows students to pursue advanced studies without stepping away from existing commitments.

Dr Louise Cooke, Director of the Centre for Conservation Studies at the University of York, says: “We have a national shortage of the conservation skills needed for decision making for historic building, and the Museum’s strong focus on heritage conservation construction and crafts, and its unique part-time delivery through five-day modules over study weekends is important in sustaining heritage and conservation skills training in the UK.

"We are delighted to continue this partnership especially in 2024 which coincides with the UK government’s Ratification of the UNESCO Convention on Intangible Cultural Heritage which gives new recognition to heritage craft skills.”

Alongside the MSc in Building Conservation, the MSc in Timber Building Conservation is unique as the only program in the world where specialist timber building conservation skills can be studied.

Led by Joe Thompson, who has been conserving historic-timber-framed buildings for over 35 years, students will learn to fully assess and respect the fabric and history of buildings before undertaking conservation work.

Those accepted into the 2025 intake will join a cohort of students benefiting from over a decade of academic excellence fuelled by the Museum’s collaboration with the University of York, a partnership that has been in place since 2012 and will continue shaping the field through to 2031.

To find out more about the programs, please visit https://www.wealddown.co.uk/courses/msc-degrees/