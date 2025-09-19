Welcome back - Chichester Harbour Conservancy Education Team launches new academic year

The Chichester Harbour Education Team is ready to welcome children and students back this autumn with a full programme of field trips and hands-on learning experiences.

Chichester Harbour Conservancy provide curriculum-linked educational visits for ages 4 to 18, giving pupils the chance to explore the unique habitats and wildlife of the harbour and its rivers. From pond dipping and shoreline explorations for younger learners, to advanced fieldwork training for GCSE and A-Level students, the programme connects classroom learning with real-world discovery.

On our East Head field trips, secondary school geographers, biologists, and environmental scientists are supported in their exam preparation, learning essential fieldwork techniques, sampling methods, and how to ensure their investigations are accurate, reliable, and valid.

Chichester Harbour Champions

Chichester Harbour Conservancy Education mini-bus

This week marks the return of the Chichester Harbour Champions programme. Primary school pupils visiting the Dell Quay Education Centre will investigate invertebrates and habitats, from stream dipping at Fishbourne Meadows to exploring Dell Quay shoreline.

Generously sponsored by Lockheed Martin, the Harbour Champions initiative strengthens STEM learning by bringing science to life in the natural world. The programme gives children the opportunity to experience the harbour first-hand, fostering both curiosity and a deeper connection with nature.

Fun for Young Ones - Harbour Tots

There is Autumn fun for young children too. Harbour Tots adventures are designed especially for toddlers and their parents or carers. Explore the natural world through short walks, simple activities, and plenty of fresh air. Each session introduces little ones to the wildlife and habitats of Chichester Harbour in a safe, relaxed, and fun environment - perfect for curious minds and tiny explorers.

Further details: www.conservancy.co.uk/education