West Sussex County Council considering proposals to amalgamate primary schools in Horsham

The governors of both schools have put forward proposals to develop a new age four to 11 all-through primary school on the Northolmes Junior School site with effect from September 2025, in order to make effective use of resources and address the falling demand for school places in the wider community area, which impacts upon school budgets.

The proposed amalgamation would involve closing the Littlehaven Infant School site and making modifications to some of the existing buildings on the Northolmes Junior School site to cater for the increase in pupil numbers.

All pupils currently on roll at both schools would automatically retain their school place.

County Hall Chichester. Pic S Robards SR2105051

Residents now have the opportunity to share their views on the proposals via an online consultation, which opened on February 22 and will run until March 21, 2024.

A public drop-in session will also be held, giving residents the chance to find out more about the proposals and ask questions. This will take place on Tuesday, March 5 between 3.30pm and 6.30pm at Littlehaven Infant School.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “We are working closely with the governors and share the view that an all-through primary school will improve outcomes for children, helping them fulfil their potential, as well as providing greater opportunities for staff.

“The schools federated in 2014 to form the Greenfields Federation and already share a governing body, a Headteacher and two Assistant Headteachers. One of the Federation’s priorities is to review the budget and effectiveness of the two schools who already work closely in collaboration.

“The consultation is a chance for people to express their support for the proposal as well as voice concerns and offer constructive ideas on taking the plans forward.

“The proposal would also release the Littlehaven School site for alternative use, which includes the possibility of the site being repurposed for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. We would welcome suggestions from the public on this should the proposal go ahead.”