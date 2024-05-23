Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following a successful application, West Sussex Music, in partnership with Create Music, has been appointed by Arts Council England to deliver music education across Sussex as part of the newly formed Sussex Music Hub.

Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival will be the Hub Lead Organisation – the new Hub will work with a network of 42 regional and national partners, including Glyndebourne, London Philharmonic Orchestra and local music and arts organisations, to co-create a Local Plan for Music Education that offers music lessons and performance opportunities to every child and school in Sussex.

The £2.6 million funding award is part of a £101 million Music Hub Investment Programme, administered by Arts Council England on behalf of the Department for Education, to ensure every child in England has access to high quality music opportunities in and outside of school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sussex Music Hub will employ a targeted approach that identifies and responds to the needs of local schools and communities to deliver improved music education to children and young people across Sussex. The new Hub builds on West Sussex Music and Create Music’s long history of delivering high-quality music education to support a future where children and young people’s lives are forever transformed by the power of music, the value of belonging and opportunities without barriers.

West Sussex Music to partner with Create Music on new music education hub for Sussex

James Underwood, CEO of West Sussex Music, said: “The successful outcome of our joint funding bid with Create Music marks an exciting chapter for both our organisations. We have a strong history of collaboration, and I am confident that together we will improve outcomes for even more young people through music.”

Peter Chivers, Director of Create Music, said: “We are delighted with this result. We look forward to working in partnership with West Sussex Music, and our wider network of partners, to help deliver the Department for Education’s National Plan for Music Education, supporting music education and developing new musical opportunities and progression pathways for young people across Sussex.”

Stewart Drew and Duncan Mackrill, Chair and Vice-Chair of Sussex Music Hub, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad