West Sussex Music to partner with Create Music on new music education hub for Sussex
Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival will be the Hub Lead Organisation – the new Hub will work with a network of 42 regional and national partners, including Glyndebourne, London Philharmonic Orchestra and local music and arts organisations, to co-create a Local Plan for Music Education that offers music lessons and performance opportunities to every child and school in Sussex.
The £2.6 million funding award is part of a £101 million Music Hub Investment Programme, administered by Arts Council England on behalf of the Department for Education, to ensure every child in England has access to high quality music opportunities in and outside of school.
The Sussex Music Hub will employ a targeted approach that identifies and responds to the needs of local schools and communities to deliver improved music education to children and young people across Sussex. The new Hub builds on West Sussex Music and Create Music’s long history of delivering high-quality music education to support a future where children and young people’s lives are forever transformed by the power of music, the value of belonging and opportunities without barriers.
James Underwood, CEO of West Sussex Music, said: “The successful outcome of our joint funding bid with Create Music marks an exciting chapter for both our organisations. We have a strong history of collaboration, and I am confident that together we will improve outcomes for even more young people through music.”
Peter Chivers, Director of Create Music, said: “We are delighted with this result. We look forward to working in partnership with West Sussex Music, and our wider network of partners, to help deliver the Department for Education’s National Plan for Music Education, supporting music education and developing new musical opportunities and progression pathways for young people across Sussex.”
Stewart Drew and Duncan Mackrill, Chair and Vice-Chair of Sussex Music Hub, said:
“Sussex has a rich history of high quality music, musicians, organisations, venues and producers, and music services have evolved over the last decade from council led provision to being agile hubs that are increasingly more inclusive, diverse and industry focused. This new partnership builds on the coming together of East Sussex and Brighton & Hove Hubs in 2020 to become Create Music, and means we can provide even more high-quality music opportunities to benefit children and young people across the whole of Sussex, cross pollinating our expertise and networks.”