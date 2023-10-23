A Rustington mum, who is growing increasingly concerned about her children’s safety when crossing the road outside their school, has taken matters into her own hands.

Simioana Stan, whose two young children are taught at Rustington Primary Community School (RCPS), said a visible pedestrian crossing is desperately needed – so she has set up a public petition.

“There is no safe crossing on North Lane,” Simioana said.

“Parents witnessed a series of incidents involving children trying to cross in front of the school that could have ended badly.

"RCPS is a big school and there are parents, grandparents, school children, siblings (in pushchairs or scooters or bikes), pregnant women, teachers and other staff members trying to cross safely.

"We don't need an accident to happen. Life has priority, not cars. No one can replace a life or a lost leg.

"Also, what example do we give to our children if the society doesn't help them get safely to school?”

School leaders have held discussions with Simioana, and ‘fully support her campaign for improved road safety’.

A RCPS spokesperson added: “Hopefully her actions will add extra weight to the measures our school have been working on since our last school crossing patrol left in December 2022.

"These include working with Sue Madden at West Sussex to help them recruit replacement crossing patrol staff by advertising the post through our school communications, newsletters, and large banner outside school.

“In January 2023 we applied directly to the highways department for a pedestrian crossing in North Lane.”

The school said it is ‘also in discussion’ with the School Streets Initiative, which can impose a temporary restriction on motorised traffic at drop-off and pick-up times. The restriction applies to school traffic and through traffic.

"The result is a safer, healthier and pleasant environment for everyone,” the RCPS spokesperson said.

"With everyone working towards keeping our children safe, we are hopeful for a positive outcome very soon. As they say, every little helps!”

West Sussex County Council (WSCC) said it has ‘not received any applications’ for a pedestrian crossing near the school.

A statement read: “But should residents wish to formally apply for a pedestrian crossing, WSCC does operate a scheme where applications can be made for highway improvements via our Community Highway Scheme process.

“We also have two vacancies available for school crossing patrol officers at this location and are actively working with the school on strategies to support the recruitment campaign and welcome any additional support to advertise these roles.

“Keeping children, parents and staff safe on their way to school is a top priority for West Sussex County Council and over the summer we completed more than £420,000 of improvements to the school run for a number of schools across the county.”

Simioana is calling for at least 500 signatures on her petition, with 416 so far (as of Monday, October 23).

She added: “Any help is appreciated. It’s about raising awareness before anyone gets hurt.

"It’s a long road and there’s nowhere to cross safely. There’s one sign saying you cannot park there.

"If you don’t know there’s a school there, it’s difficult to see. There are no signs of slowing down. In an ideal world, we will have a pedestrian crossing.

“I really hope we can make a difference where we live. This is a democratic country and people's opinions should be heard.

“I know it's about money, but once installed, there's no need for any extra expenses.”