West Sussex school gets special visit from India's first Fair Trade school
The academy is the first Fair Trade school in India.
Nicola Morreale, deputy head teacher at St Philip’s in Arundel, said: “It was wonderful to meet the students and teachers, who came in wearing their traditional Sarees, and to share ideas on how we can commit to spreading awareness about sustainability and upholding the principles of Fair Trade, as part of our curriculum.
“The children and students were able to gain ideas from each other and try out the planned activities that they had brought with them.
"The children, although aged between 14-17 years old, were keen to meet and help all the children in each primary school class. They joined in with the playground games and did not want to leave.
“We were proud of how engaged all our children were in discovering more about their school in India and the projects they do to promote Fairtrade.”