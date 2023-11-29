West Sussex school gets special visit from India's first Fair Trade school

​​As part of its continued effort to be a Fair Active School, St Philip's Catholic Primary School was visited by Vidya Shilp Academy in Bangalore, India.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The academy is the first Fair Trade school in India.

Nicola Morreale, deputy head teacher at St Philip’s in Arundel, said: “It was wonderful to meet the students and teachers, who came in wearing their traditional Sarees, and to share ideas on how we can commit to spreading awareness about sustainability and upholding the principles of Fair Trade, as part of our curriculum.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fair Trade school Vidya Shilp Academy from India visited St Philip's Catholic Primary School in Arundel. Picture: St Philip's

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The children and students were able to gain ideas from each other and try out the planned activities that they had brought with them.

"The children, although aged between 14-17 years old, were keen to meet and help all the children in each primary school class. They joined in with the playground games and did not want to leave.