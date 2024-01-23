West Sussex school's award for its outstanding mental health provision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Slindon College was awarded a Silver standard for its outstanding mental health and wellbeing provision.

Head teacher Sotiria Vlahodimou said: “We are delighted to receive this award and the recognition that goes with it for our hardworking team who are so very skilled and experienced at looking after our pupils’ mental fitness. Each pupil at Slindon College is supportedand nurtured to ensure their personal development and all round wellbeing.”

Slindon College SENCO Adam Sharpe and pupils with the Carnegie Schools Mental Health Award. Photo: Slindon College

Slindon College provides a wide range of activities to boost the wellbeing of pupils and staff, including weekly woodland walks, time to talk sessions, termly wellbeing focussed staff meetings and a range of events that support the college community’s mental fitness including the Slindon Memory Tree which encouraged pupils to reflect and journal their feelings in a safe space.

SENCo and mental fitness lead Adam Sharpe said: “The award process has helped us to recognise just how much we do to support the mental health of those in our College community. It provided an excellent framework to improve the ways we can monitor wellbeing and adapt the support we offer to our pupils. The award has also been a catalyst for the College to look beyond Slindon House and at how we can support other local settings to improve their mental health provision and share good practice."