West Sussex teachers step into the world of rail to help students plan for the future

Teachers from two West Sussex schools recently left their classrooms behind – not for a holiday, but for hands-on work experience with Govia Thameslink Railway [GTR].

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The one-day immersion gave them firsthand insight into the modern workplace, helping them better guide their students on future career choices.

Part of the innovative ‘Teacher Encounters’ programme, the initiative is run by the West Sussex, Brighton & Hove Careers Hub in partnership with leading early careers organisation, Pathway CTM. It is designed to bridge the gap between education and industry by placing teachers directly into workplaces who can offer further education opportunities for their students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 14th May, four teachers from St Anthony’s School, in Chichester, and St John’s College, in Brighton, took part in a unique behind-the-scenes experience with GTR. The day began at Brighton station, where they were introduced to a broad range of career opportunities within the rail industry, from operations and customer experience to engineering.

Cecile Geoffray from St John's College using the Train Driver simulator

After travelling to London Blackfriars and engaging in networking, the teachers got the chance to try out GTR’s state-of-the-art Train Driver simulator, followed by an interactive Q&A session to learn more about the company’s structure, culture and career progression opportunities for their students.

Pathway CTM, a social enterprise that specialises in connecting employers with career conscious, engaged students from diverse and under-represented backgrounds – plays a vital role in coordinating the programme. This year, the organisation is supporting Teacher Encounters across both the West Sussex, Brighton & Hove Careers Hub and the Kent and Medway Careers Hub, managing placements for teachers in each region.

To date, more than 1,000 Teacher Encounters have taken place nationally, with 26 Careers Hubs now participating. Other major employers involved this year include Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, London Gatwick Airport, the NHS and Lloyds Banking Group – further proof of the initiative’s growing national impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme so far has been an overwhelming success, with 95 per cent of employers who participated in the pilot confirming they would encourage others to take part.

L-R: James Bridges, St Anthony's School; Clare McNair, St Anthony's School; Joe Smith, SEND Enterprise Coordinator, West Sussex, Brighton and Hove Careers Hub; Cecile Geoffray, St John's College; Daniel Sinfield, St John's College

Tracy Jarvis, corporate social responsibility manager at Govia Thameslink Railway [GTR], said: “We’re thrilled we had the opportunity to host our second Teacher Encounters visit as we continue to support education and career development in our business.

“Thank you to our colleagues who showcased the wide variety of work GTR does across the network and helped teachers connect their students to careers in rail."

Lisa Mobbs, strategic hub lead at West Sussex, Brighton & Hove Careers Hub, said: “We are thrilled to see the continued success of our Teacher Encounters programme in partnership with our Cornerstone Employer, Govia Thameslink Railway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Teacher Encounters provides invaluable opportunities for educators to gain real-world insights into the transport sector, enriching their teaching practices and deepening their understanding of the skills students will need in the future workforce.”

L-R: Joe Smith, SEND Enterprise Coordinator, West Sussex, Brighton and Hove Careers Hub; Cecile Geoffray, St John's College; Daniel Sinfield, St John's College; James Bridges, St Anthony's School; Clare McNair, St Anthony's School

Clare McNair, career and transition manager at St Anthony’s School, said: “The Teacher Encounters event was an amazing, informative day and the information shared about apprenticeships was invaluable.

“To know that students aged 19+ no longer need level 4 English and maths to be able to carry out an apprenticeship is amazing news for many of our students.”

Chris McNamara, founder and CEO of Pathway CTM, added: “Giving teachers direct access to today’s workplaces is one of the most powerful ways to connect education with opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When teachers understand what employers are looking for, they can better prepare and inspire their students. At Pathway CTM, we’re proud to support this programme and help ensure all young people — especially those from underrepresented backgrounds — have access to informed, inspiring careers guidance.”

Specialising in early careers support, Pathway CTM partners with 50 leading employers and works with thousands of students every year through free events, mentoring and career resources, with a mission to make sure all young people – regardless of background – get the opportunities they deserve.

For more information, visit: www.pathwayctm.com