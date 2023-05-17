West Sussex village school saved from closure is preparing to celebrate its 150th anniversary

A West Sussex school that has twice been saved from closure is now preparing to celebrate its 150th anniversary with a week of exciting events.

Clapham and Patching CE Primary School is a village school north of Worthing that joined the South Downs Education Trust on November 1, 2020, and became part of the academy with Worthing High School.

Maggie Somerset, chair of governors, said: "We are very proud of our school's history, especially as we have twice been threatened with closure - once in the early 1990s and more recently in 2019.

"The school had only 28 pupils when academisation took place but we are now proud to educate 54 children in our wonderful school. The reception class is oversubscribed for the next academic year. It really is a success story, led by our head of school, Mrs Justine Chubb."

Clapham and Patching CE Primary School head of school Mrs Justine Chubb. Photo by Derek Martin DM21060558a

During the last week of June, the school is celebrating its 150th anniversary with a week of exciting events.

The week starts on Monday, June 26, when the six year-six children are going to the leavers celebration at Chichester Cathedral, followed by lunch at Pizza Express, kindly paid for by the PTA.

The rest of the KS2 children are going to Clapham Lodge Care Home to sing to residents and talk to them about their school experience. Then the whole school will get together for Collective Worship in the afternoon.

Tuesday, June 27, is Victorian School Day, to include dressing up as Victorian children, researching a Victorian school day with activities and games.

On Wednesday, June 28, there will be a whole school trip to Amberley Museum to learn more about technology development in the last 150 years.

On Thursday, June 29, the children will interview past pupils who attended the school 70 years ago and are nNow in their 80s.

There will be a Thanksgiving Service at St Mary the Virgin Church, Clapham, on Friday, June 30, at 1.30pm, followed by a school blessing and speeches back at the school. The celebrations will continue from 2.30pm to 4pm with refreshments and traditional games, with local dignitaries invited to attend.

