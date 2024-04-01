West Sussex youngsters converge for mass choral event

Sings Live - pic by Sarah Hickson

West Sussex Sings Live!, organised by music charity West Sussex Music, was a huge project that involved 16 secondary schools and colleges from across the county performing at Worthing’s Assembly Hall, The Hawth in Crawley and Horsham’s Drill Hall to a combined audience of 690.

“These wonderful performance opportunities brought students together for an afternoon of rehearsals, followed by a concert for family and friends to attend,” said spokeswoman Lisa Brace.

The massed choir was joined by bands from Northbrook College, The College of Richard Collyer, Oathall Community College and St. Wilfrid’s Catholic School that accompanied the singers as well as having opportunities to showcase their own songs.

“This year’s theme was One World, One Voice and the concerts featured four songs for massed choir; Green Green Grass by George Ezra; It’s All Right by Curtis Mayfield from the Disney film Soul; Something to Say by Emily Barden; and the première of a vocal body percussion piece Breathe (One World, One Voice) by Ollie Tunmer & Emily Barden. Alongside this, the concerts featured performances by each of the participating schools’ choirs.”

James Underwood, chief executive for West Sussex Music, said: “The Sings Live! events are so special because they give young people the opportunity to come together and perform as a massed choir at a professional venue, often for the first time to a live audience. Experiences like this are an ideal way to build confidence and enjoy the sense of joy and camaraderie that comes with choral singing.”