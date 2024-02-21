Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The day will include creative activities for all ages on Saturday 24 February at Lewes Climate Hub.

Deputy Head Teacher Rea Hamilton says: “Over the last couple of years pupils and staff at Western Road CP School have been working hard to expand the range and the variety of nature within the school grounds. This includes our brilliant Forest School, which is going from strength to strength.

“A hedgerow, planted two years ago by the children of Western Road and Southover Schools, with the help of Lewes Urban Arboretum, now provides a haven for insects and birds. It comprises over 900 whips, (a mixture of 10 native species), and we love observing it growing and changing through the seasons. Our families regularly meet to trim and weed it through the year.”

Western Road Community Primary School presents: Plant Power at Lewes Climate Hub. Photo: Rea Hamilton

Last year, they worked with Ditchling Museum of Art and Craft to plant a ‘dye garden’ in their school grounds. This project started life in seed trays which were taken home by some of their families to grow on the window sills, before being planted in the garden by their Eco Council. The marigolds, sunflower, coreopsis and woad they grew were harvested and dried by the children over the summer and autumn, ready to make dyes for school craft projects through rest of the year.

Rea Hamilton added: “The dye garden was a joy to work on. As well as adding a splash of colour to our grounds, it was a magnet for insects while the flowers were in bloom. We look forward to adding black hollyhocks, nasturtiums, safflower and Japanese indigo to our collection of dye plant species.”

Learn more from pupils and staff about their planting projects, see the artwork these projects have inspired and learn more about the benefits of planting and gardening to both mental and physical health, as well as to the environment.