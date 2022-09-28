Willingdon Beaver Scouts plant 50 trees in memory of the Queen

The group has been working with Eastbourne Charity Treebourne to learn about, identify and gather seeds this autumn, allowing them to plant more than 50 trees. The children have planted these trees in memory of Her Majesty the Queen, who asked for trees to be planted to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee. King Charles III has extended the Queen's Green Canopy tree planting initiative into 2023, giving his backing to those wishing to plant trees to honour his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.