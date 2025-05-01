Woodlands Meed deputy head completes London Marathon and he’s doing it all again this week!

The inspirational fundraisers, led by chief emu and Deputy Head at Woodlands Meed, Tom Brown, ran the marathon along with over 50,000 on the 26.2 mile course.

And as if completing the London Marathon on Sunday wasn’t enough, Tom is running another marathon distance on Friday at Woodlands Meed in Burgess Hill so the students can join in!

The ‘Tomathon’ will see Tom run another 26.2 miles at the School and College sites in Burgess Hill so that the students can join in to take a part in the marathon. The students will run, walk or wheel a lap or more to experience taking part in the marathon distance of the ‘Tomathon’.

Tom explained,

‘We did this event last year and it was such a big hit with everybody, we just had to do it again. We’ve had a whole week of ‘athons’, activities celebrating and promoting the love of getting moving. We’ve had the Aerobathon, Swimathon and Bounceathon and Friday will be the Tomathon – I can’t wait!’

‘Anything we can do to inspire the next generation of students with Special Educational Needs to know they can give anything a try regardless of disability is something we are all passionate about.’

‘Being able to try something new or activities that ordinarily might not be accessible to young people with SEN is the motivation behind running the marathon to raise money for the students as well. All the money we raise will go towards giving all the students better access to Sporting activities, which is particularly important for our students where opportunities can be more complex to access.’

You can sponsor Tom & the students

1 . Contributed Time for a selfie with Gordon Ramsey! Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The Emus had time for a selfie with Marathon legend, Paula Radcliffe MBE before crossing the finishing line. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed A quick hello to Mark Wright & James Argent! Photo: Submitted