Woodlands Meed: Governors describe their ‘distress and frustration’ at learning new school will not open until Christmas
and live on Freeview channel 276
The special school, in Burgess Hill, was expected to open in time for the autumn term – but staff and students were forced to cancel those plans after contractor ISG failed to complete the work.
Marion Wilcock, chair of governors, said: “There are not adequate words to express the distress and frustration of governors on behalf of students, parents and staff at this situation.
“We simply do not understand how this situation could have been allowed to happen bearing in mind the original contractual completion date was May 2023.”
West Sussex County Council released a statement from Jacquie Russell, cabinet member for children & young people, learning & skills, saying the school and council had ‘worked together to agree a new, achievable handover process’.
But there were signs of tension between the two with Ms Wilcock saying she had asked the council not to mention any ‘agreement’ or ‘working together’ after suggested amendments to the statement were refused by the authority.
And the Complete Woodlands Meed Campaign restated its vote of ‘no confidence’ in either the council or ISG.
No firm date for the move has been announced, with the council’s vague statement that it is ‘set to take place during the Christmas school break’ not enough to satisfy campaigners.
A spokesman said: “We await a completion date, time-line plan or key milestones to be tracked against and communicated.
“This half-heated attempt to placate us is not acceptable.”
As for the building work itself, Ms Wilcock said: “We made a further site visit on Monday (September 18) and, although there has undoubtedly been some progress, no area is yet completed and ready for occupation.
“There remains a huge amount of work to do.”
While that work is being completed, the children will continue to attend lessons in the old pre-fabricated buildings which make up the current ‘not fit for purpose’ college.
The buildings were due to be demolished in October, with letters even being sent out to neighbours advising them of the fact.
The new school will include a hydrotherapy pool, 12 classrooms and outside spaces for learning and play.
Mrs Russell said: “I completely understand the disappointment and frustration felt by all connected with the school because of delays to the project.
“I hope parents will understand that we have put in place a time-line that ensures completion of the new facilities at minimum disruption to pupils.
“I am confident that we now have a way forward that will put an end to uncertainty.
“I would like to thank all parents, pupils and staff at Woodlands Meed for their continued patience and understanding.
“The building of new facilities at Woodlands Meed College represents a significant investment for [the council] and we want to make sure we deliver a fantastic school that will help many young people achieve their potential for years to come.”