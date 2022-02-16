Woodlands Meed pupils win places at Oska Bright Film Festival

‘Get the Baguette’ and ‘Rosie’s Dream’ were made by a performing arts, music and media class collaboration, while the stop-motion Lego film ‘Infiltration at Bakura’ was created by Jake.

Arts lead teacher Gabrielle Woerdl said she was delighted with her pupils’ success.

“I am so thrilled that our filmmakers’ efforts have been rewarded by being chosen for the Oska Bright Film Festival this year,” she said.

Rosie's Dream was one of the films made by a performing arts, music and media class collaboration at Woodlands Meed. Picture: Woodlands Meed.

“Our students have created some brilliant work and to be part of the festival to share this with other filmmakers is just fantastic.”

Gabrielle added that it was a huge achievement to have been picked from 600 entries.

Oska Bright Film Festival aims to put people with learning disabilities, autism or Aspergers on the big screen and show their bold and different work.

The festival is managed and delivered by a team of ten learning disabled artists who are all passionate about film.

It is presented by the award winning learning disability art organisation Carousel.

Working internationally with industry partners and funded by the BFI, the BAFTA qualifying Oska Bright Film Festival, promotes accessible screenings, runs training for venues and develops skills for aspiring filmmakers.