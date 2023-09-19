Campaigners have asked West Sussex County Council for reassurance that there will be no ‘compromises or corners being cut’ when completing a Burgess Hill special school.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The saga of Woodlands Meed College has been going on for more than a decade but was due to end after the summer holidays with staff and children ready to move into the new school in Birchwood Grove Road.

But they had the rug pulled from under them when contractors ISG failed to complete the build on time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an open letter to the council and ISG, members of the Complete Woodlands Meed campaign appealed for ‘frequent and transparent communication’ about the situation ‘to reassure children, staff and parents that work is continuing at pace’.

Woodlands Meed. Picture: Contributed

They also asked for ‘reassurance that the completion will not be unreasonably delayed, that there are no compromises or corners being cut and that everything that can be done, will be done, to move the children into the new building at the earliest possible date’.

During a recent scrutiny committee meeting, councillors shared their frustration at the latest delay, with cabinet member Jacquie Russell reporting that she had been assured in early August that things would be ready on time.

The campaigners recognised that many of the current crop of councillors and officers were not around when the Woodlands Meed saga began in 2012 but had been left to ‘pick up the pieces’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they added: “When choosing to accept a role, or standing for election to represent your community, you also knowingly chose to put right what is wrong.

“You agreed to improve upon what has gone before and make a positive impact for today and tomorrow.

“So we implore that excuses about legacy are no longer used to bookend your communications.”

While waiting for the new college to be completed, children have been taught in the pre-fabricated buildings of the old college – a situation the council itself said was ‘not fit for purpose’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The buildings had been cleared out and made ready for demolition this October, only for staff to have to rush to turn things around so that the youngsters could return.

The campaigners said: “In the first world, as we quite proudly purport to be citizens of, it is a tragedy that having any school building is considered better than none.

“Where is the fairness that those who cannot advocate for themselves are expected to make do whilst they wait?”

A council spokesman said: “We are working closely with Woodlands Meed Collage and the contractor to resolve issues as quickly as possible in order to ensure that we hand over the site in a safe and functional condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Throughout this process we have ensured that all interested parties have been kept informed of progress as and when it has been available. We will continue to do this.

“It is imperative for the assurance of all parents, pupils and staff at Woodlands Meed that the completion date we provide is achievable, and we are running a series of checks to ensure that next time we say the work is going to be finished it really is going to be finished and ready for the school to move into.

“Our priority is helping children and young people at Woodlands Meed fulfil their potential and we are committed to finding solutions that minimise potential disruption to their education, despite this delay.

“The investment being made into the school will help us deliver on our priority.”