Work on new college for Burgess Hill special school ‘well underway’

Pupils at Woodlands Meed are set to benefit from brand new facilities at its Birchwood Grove Road site.

Construction of the new college began at the end of 2021, contractor ISG has now completing sheet piling work and the equipment has let the site.

Storm drainage works have begun which will safely control the run off of surface water from the new college. The groundwork is continuing to prepare the site ahead of the main construction commencing in the summer.

(From L to R): Andrew Edwards, WSCC's Director of Property and Assets; Carol Bruce, WSCC Contracts Officer; Cllr Pete Bradbury, Council Chairman; Cllr Paul Marshall, Council Leader; Nigel Jupp, Cabinet Member for Learning & Skills; David Loasby, ISG Senior Construction Manager

West Sussex County Council is funding the £21.6m college rebuild and leader Paul Marshall joined Nigel Jupp, cabinet member for learning and skills, council chairman Pete Bradbury, representatives of the college and council officers for a site visit with ISG on Wednesday (February 16).

Mr Marshall said: “It was wonderful to see the new college taking shape and hear about the positive progress being made. ISG explained how hard they are working to minimise the disruption to neighbouring residents and it is clear they share our enthusiasm for this really important project which will greatly benefit Woodlands Meed pupils and staff.”

The new college will provide much-improved facilities for 100 college pupils at Woodlands Meed.

This includes bigger classrooms and specialist areas for design and technology, music, science and food technology; high-quality sporting facilities; a new hydrotherapy pool and therapy rooms; and outdoor learning and play areas including an amphitheatre.

Mr Jupp added: “Everyone involved in building the new college is extremely pleased to see the work well underway and progressing at pace. When we approved the funding for Woodlands Meed in May 2020 we said the work would start in December 2021, which we achieved, and said the new college building would be completed in Spring 2023, which remains on target.”

A ground-breaking celebration is being planned for the spring to mark the conclusion of ground works as the new college building begins to emerge. More details will be provided on the council’s Woodlands Meed project webpage.