Worth School wins Sussex Heritage Trust Award

Worth School’s Paul Bilton is pictured holding the award with Ben Burley to his left and Peter Russell to his right

The Spencer Building, which was officially opened in April, has been recognised as a winner in the Public and Community Award category. These annual awards celebrate excellence in conservation, restoration and new design across Sussex.

An awards ceremony took place at Pangdean Old Barn, Pyecombe, earlier this month when Lord Egremont, president of the Sussex Heritage Trust, presented the prizes. Worth was represented at the ceremony by Chief Operating Officer Paul Bilton and Project Officer Johanna Williams, along with guests Peter Russell, contracts manager at W.Stirland, and Ben Burley, project architect at Tim Ronalds Architects.

Announcing Worth as a winner, the Sussex Heritage Trust judging panel said: “The judges were very impressed with this beautiful building which seemed to entirely meet the brief and which has incorporated a holistic approach to education with superlative detailing and choice of materials. The designers’ control over of the delivery of the concept has ensured that the school has acquired a building which will serve its educational purpose, while also enhancing its surroundings for a long time to come.”

The Spencer Building at Worth School