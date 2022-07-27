Worth School wins Sussex Heritage Trust Award

The Spencer Building, which was officially opened in April, has been recognised as a winner in the Public and Community Award category. These annual awards celebrate excellence in conservation, restoration and new design across Sussex.
An awards ceremony took place at Pangdean Old Barn, Pyecombe, earlier this month when Lord Egremont, president of the Sussex Heritage Trust, presented the prizes. Worth was represented at the ceremony by Chief Operating Officer Paul Bilton and Project Officer Johanna Williams, along with guests Peter Russell, contracts manager at W.Stirland, and Ben Burley, project architect at Tim Ronalds Architects.
Announcing Worth as a winner, the Sussex Heritage Trust judging panel said: “The judges were very impressed with this beautiful building which seemed to entirely meet the brief and which has incorporated a holistic approach to education with superlative detailing and choice of materials. The designers’ control over of the delivery of the concept has ensured that the school has acquired a building which will serve its educational purpose, while also enhancing its surroundings for a long time to come.”
The £6.25m Spencer Building is the extraordinary gift to the School from a former Worth student, Lord Spencer of Alresford (Butler House ’73). It incorporates a new school library and an auditorium for all pupils, and the Sixth Form Centre provides seminar rooms, study and social spaces for our pupils to come together socially and intellectually in a stimulating, pre-university experience.