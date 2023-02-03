Teachers at a Worthing primary school came up with an inventive way to educate pupils about refugees – inspiring one boy to organise his own fundraising swim to help them.

Year six at St Mary's Catholic Primary School has been learning about refugees over several weeks and discussing ways in which the school could help.

Adele Buck, head of school, said: "This included a stunning start to the topic, which involved the children walking on Worthing beach and discovering a message in a bottle with a recount of the experiences of a refugee coming to England."

The bottle had been secreted there earlier by the teachers and the find prompted lots of talk among the children.

Harry Blanks, 11, swam a mile on January 28 for The Separated Child Foundation after learning about refugees at school

Adele explained: "The teachers led discussions, read other accounts and supported the children to research and better understand this subject matter more.

"The children have impressed us so much, showing empathy and care towards the plight of refugees and as a result became so passionate about doing something to help refugees. They talked about various fundraising ideas they could do in school, such as cake sales, etc., to raise money for refugee charities.

"One boy in the class has taken this to the next level. Harry Blanks went home and explained to his grandparents about the situation and decided to take this one stage further. He has set up a fundraising page, where he pledged to swim 64 lengths in order to raise as much money as he can and raise awareness of the plight of refugees. We think is rather special and we are so very proud of him and we are hoping that by sharing his story, he could raise even more money for refugee charities."

Harry, 11, swam a mile on January 28 and has so far raised more than £300 for The Separated Child Foundation, which helps young refugees in the UK who have become separated from their parents and close family. It offers emotional, social and practical support to separated children and engages in educational activities to raise broader awareness of their needs.

His grandmother, Mrs Anne Richardson, said he was very proud. "He is always thinking about other people. He decided he wanted to do something and he loves swimming. He usually does ten laps in a go, so that would have been a long distance for him. If he wants to do something, he will."