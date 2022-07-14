Worthing boy takes over as headteacher for the day

Lorenzo Stewart, who is in year six at Thomas A Becket Junior School and chair of the school council, took over from John Gadd and started early, greeting pupils at the gates.

He said: "At first it was very nerve-racking seeing all of the other years. including mine. seeing me. I eventually got the hang of it and I saw some of my friends and had a little chat with them.

"I built up the confidence to then start saying ‘good morning’ or ‘hello’ to other year groups. More of my friends came and had another little chat then they went into class."

There was a morning meeting with the governors, which Lorenzo said went well.

He added: "All of the school council reps for year six were there. The governors asked us how our visits to high school on transfer day had gone.

"They asked how my day was going as headteacher - of course, I said it was going amazingly."

Lorenzo had to leave the meeting early for a hedgehog visit.

He said: "The class was very sensible and they were very co-operative. The owner had lots of interesting facts. The class had very interesting questions."

At break, Lorenzo ate a chocolate brownie cookie, which he was able to have because it was a teacher's birthday. He then visited his class, who were were learning about high school.

Back in the office, he found listening to music helped him focus on writing his reports.

Lorenzo said: "We then had a fire drill, where everyone evacuated the school really sensibly and safely.

"Then I wrote my part of the video assembly and went to the green screen room to record it with Mr Gadd. After that I had my picture taken by Mr Rushton."

After lunch it was sports day for years three and four.

Lorenzo said: "I had the lucky opportunity to be a DJ. All the children participated amazingly. At the end before the individual activities, I walked around the classes saying 'good job' and 'well done'.

"Bramber won and had a victory lap. But we still had a big round of applause for everyone who participated."