Worthing children lead charge for beach clean after learning about plastic pollution in geography

Children from a Worthing school have cleaned up the beach after learning about plastic pollution in their geography lessons.

Year-four pupils at English Martyrs Catholic Primary School asked their headteacher if they could do a beach clean in Goring.

Such was the success of the tidy up, the school is organising a second English Martyrs 'Live Sustainably' Beach Clean for the whole community in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Helen Townsley, headteacher, said: "The suggestion initially came from the children. As part of our geography work, our year-four children look at the effects of plastic pollution and came to me to say that they felt we ought to hold a beach clean.

Lots of rubbish was cleared from Goring beach during the first English Martyrs 'Live Sustainably' Beach Clean. Picture: English Martyr Catholic Primary School / Submitted

"It was great to see how engaged they were in the topic and how they want to make a difference in our community. It's so important that our children take an interest in what's happening to our environment and what we can do to look after it now and for future generations."

Some of the children, parents, staff and community of English Martyrs gathered on Goring beach on Sunday, July 9.

Dr Townsley added: "Not only did we clear lots of rubbish from the beach, we also had a great time doing it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad