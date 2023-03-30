Wizard Theatre brought Mark Wheeller's powerful play about drugs to four Worthing high schools, thanks to local charity Billy and Beyond CIC.

The drug awareness project set up by grieving Worthing mum Nicci Parish funded the live stage show for St Oscar Romero Catholic School, St Andrew's School, Durrington High and Our Lady of Sion.

I Love You, Mum - I Promise I Won't Die tells the true story of a 16-year-old boy from Croydon who died after taking MDMA at an illegal rave nine years ago.

Nicci, who lost her own son in November 2020 after Billy took MDMA to celebrate his 24th birthday in lockdown, said: "The Wizard Theatre group were incredible and we have managed to reach so many young people with this very important message."

She felt it was important to bring Dan's story to Billy's home town to help change and save other young lives. She watched all four performances and is already planning fundraising to bring the play back next year.Nicci said: "Although I am totally drained, the feedback was incredible and I know it's had a massive impact on those students."

St Oscar Romero said the actors 'were fantastic from start to finish' and the year-nine students were fully engaged. They thoroughly enjoyed the closing workshop, too, and staff said there was no doubt it would have a positive impact on their futures and the choices they make.

Billy and Beyond received a £1,500 grant from Worthing Community Chest and raised the same amount again to fund the play. Visit billyandbeyond.co.uk for more information.

1 . I Love You, Mum - I Promise I Won't Die Worthing charity Billy and Beyond CIC funded performances by Wizard Theatre of Mark Wheeller's powerful play about drugs for four Worthing high schools Photo: Nicci Parish

2 . I Love You, Mum - I Promise I Won't Die Worthing charity Billy and Beyond CIC funded performances by Wizard Theatre of Mark Wheeller's powerful play about drugs for four Worthing high schools Photo: Nicci Parish

3 . I Love You, Mum - I Promise I Won't Die Worthing charity Billy and Beyond CIC funded performances by Wizard Theatre of Mark Wheeller's powerful play about drugs for four Worthing high schools Photo: Nicci Parish

4 . I Love You, Mum - I Promise I Won't Die Worthing charity Billy and Beyond CIC funded performances by Wizard Theatre of Mark Wheeller's powerful play about drugs for four Worthing high schools Photo: Nicci Parish