Worthing High School smashes target for Chestnut Tree House and presents cheque for £16,795
The school held its biennial whole school walk in the summer, with the entire community walking from the site in South Farm Road, Worthing, to the top of Chanctonbury Ring and back – a distance of 12 miles.
The target total this year was £15,000, however the school far exceeded the expected amount and on Tuesday, October 10, a cheque for £16,795 was presented to community fundraiser Caroline Roberts-Quigley by event organiser Jim Fenlon, executive headteacher Pan Panayiotou and head students Millie Harper-Bailey and Charlie Fisher.
Mr Panayiotou said: "What makes this total even more impressive is the current cost of living crisis and the financial pressure that many households feel under today. It just highlights the generosity and determination of the students, their families and staff to raise this amount.
"The event would not have been possible without the incredible support of the students and staff of Worthing High, the National Trust to allow access to the land, Sussex Search and Rescue for providing a 4x4 and marshal support for the event and the generosity of Geoffrey Wyatt of Wiston Estate to allow us to use his land.
"This is a great achievement from the whole of the Worthing High School Community and one that we are very proud to support. Looking forward to raising even more in 2025."