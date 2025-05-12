A Worthing infant school and nursery has been visited by the local MP after receiving an ‘outstanding’ rating from Ofsted.

Springfield Infant School and Nursery – in Sackville Road, East Worthing – said it was was ‘honoured to welcome’ East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tom Rutland on May 2.

It comes after Ofsted gave the nursery top marks following a two-day inspection in January.

A grade of outstanding was given for all areas including: quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development; leadership and management and early years provision.

A spokesperson for the nursery said: “The visit highlighted the importance of education and community engagement, showcasing the school’s dedication to providing a nurturing and stimulating environment for its 203 children aged three to seven as well as celebrating the school’s recent Ofsted success receiving the outstanding grade in every area.”

During the visit, the school’s junior governors gave Mr Rutland a tour. The children talked about all the things they were doing in school, class and outside as well as the extracurricular events such as trips and activities in the local community.

The spokesperson added: “The visit provided an opportunity for the school to show off its outstanding teaching and learning, wonderful environments, high expectations and caring and knowledgeable staff along with its particular commitment to providing excellent SEND care.”

Mr Rutland praised the school’s efforts.

He said: “I was delighted to visit Springfield to celebrate their recent success in gaining an outstanding rating in their Ofsted report.

“Their junior school governors, who are bright, inquisitive kids, gave me a fantastic tour and told me so much about why they loved their school.

"It was clear to me why the school received an outstanding rating, and I am incredibly grateful to all of the staff who work so hard to provide a wonderful education for their pupils.”

Becky Wycherley, headteacher at Springfield Infant School and Nursery, said: “We are delighted to have Mr Rutland visit our school and show him all the amazing learning and experiences we offer our young children. Hopefully he is proud to have an ‘outstanding’ school in his constituency!”

The inspection report stated that Springfield give its pupils ‘the wings to fly and space to grow’ – as per its ethos.

The inspector added: “Pupils receive a truly excellent start to their education in every aspect of school life. The school focuses on building strong relationships with pupils and their families from the outset. All staff are unwavering in their determination for every pupil to succeed. Staff get to know pupils quickly and show them great warmth and care. From the first day in Nursery, teachers carefully build pupils’ learning and experiences. As a result, pupils flourish, are happy and achieve highly.

"Pupils’ behaviour is exemplary. They clearly strive to fulfil the school’s ‘I can’ values. Pupils understand what it means to be inclusive, creative, ambitious and nurturing. Pupils of all ages are well mannered and show high levels of respect and self-control. Pupils know about keeping safe and looking after each other. They know staff are always on hand if they need support or have a worry.

“The school has developed an ambitious and well-sequenced curriculum, which is delivered with great expertise across the school.

“The school has worked very successfully with parents to raise attendance rates.

“The staff are a harmonious team. They love coming to work and everyone knows the part that they play. Leaders treat staff with consideration and are mindful of workload. All staff receive excellent training, which develops a genuine drive to raise performance even further. Parents sincerely appreciate the school’s efforts to ensure their children flourish.

“As one put it: ‘Springfield is a gem of a school, full of warm, caring and dedicated staff’.”

Springfield Infant School and Nursery said it ‘continues to strive for excellence’ in education – ensuring that every child ‘has the opportunity to reach their full

potential’.

For more information, contact [email protected]