Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 24th Jul 2023, 18:37 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 18:40 BST

Year six pupils across Worthing, Littlehampton, Shoreham and Lancing are saying goodbye to their primary schools and are looking forward to the step up to secondary school in September. To celebrate this, we produced a special supplement in the Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette two weeks ago showing classes from some our primary schools.

And here are those pictures in a special gallery (these are all the schools who opted to take part).

You can see the 2022 school leavers gallery here.

You can see the 2022 new starters gallery here.

Goring CE Primary School, . Picture: Goring

1. Year six leavers 2023

Goring CE Primary School, . Picture: Goring Photo: Goring

Goring CE Primary School, . Picture: Goring

2. Year six leavers 2023

Goring CE Primary School, . Picture: Goring Photo: Goring

West Park CE Primary School, Worthing, Asher-Smith class. Picture: West Park

3. Year six leavers 2023

West Park CE Primary School, Worthing, Asher-Smith class. Picture: West Park Photo: West Park

West Park CE Primary School, Worthing, Peake class. Picture: West Park

4. Year six leavers 2023

West Park CE Primary School, Worthing, Peake class. Picture: West Park Photo: West Park

Related topics:ShorehamLancing