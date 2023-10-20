A nursery in Worthing has been taken over by new owners.

Hopscotch Children’s Nurseries has announced this week that it has ‘expanded with a new site’ – Chappell Croft in Christchurch Road. The nursery had been owned by Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co since 2000 before the site was sold.

"Founded in 1988 by local teacher Barbara Watson, Hopscotch offers year-round childcare at seven different locations in Brighton & Hove, East Sussex and now West Sussex,” a spokesperson for Hopscotch said.

"The setting is in central Worthing, close to the main train station. It currently offers year-round childcare for up to 50 children and employs around 15 staff and has been open as a nursery since 2003.”

Managing director Philip Ford said the nursery group is ‘so excited to have a new Hopscotch’ in Worthing.

He added: “The reception from the Chappell Croft children, families and staff has been fantastic and we can’t wait to show everyone here the high standards of childcare we are already known for across Sussex.

"The timing couldn’t have been better having just celebrated our 35th birthday and launched our new website.”

Hopscotch said staff will be holding an open day at the nursery ‘soon’ so they can share ‘plans and vision with families’.

On the sale of the site, a Christie & Co spokesperson said: “Previous owners, Vivien and Derek Furlong, wanted to create a safe and fun environment for each child to have the best possible start in life. They chose to bring the nursery to market due to their desire to retire from the sector.

“Following a confidential sales process with Sophie Willcox at Christie & Co, the business has been purchased by Hopscotch Children’s Nurseries taking them to seven settings across East Sussex.”

Sophie Willcox, director of childcare and education at Christie & Co, said Philip and Hopscotch ‘are the perfect fit’ for Chappell Croft and she hopes ‘they continue Viv and Derek’s legacy’.

She added: “I have been in touch with Viv for a while now and am so delighted to have completed the sale, allowing her to start her retirement.

“This is another example of a freehold nursery sale in the South that is underpinned by a strong property and profitable business.”