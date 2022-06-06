Worthing school celebrates Queen's Platinum Jubilee with a traditional street party

Becky Wycherley, headteacher, said: "The staff and children thoroughly enjoyed our Jubilee party and we were entertained by talented Springfield children and all were involved in singing and dancing. We were honoured to welcome the Queen, her family and corgis. The afternoon was unforgettable and we will always treasure this momentous occasion.”

The town crier announced the arrival of the royal family, who walked down a red carpet to the head table. After the royal subjects had stood to sing the national anthem, the town crier announced lunch and the Queen cut a giant union flag cake. A picnic lunch was provided by the school caterers and everyone enjoyed eating together outside in the sunshine.

The children enjoyed displays from the school dance troupe and the school choir, and many took part in the Springfield’s Got Talent Show. Even the Queen performed a street dance display, to The Adventures of Grandmaster Flash on the Wheels of Steel. The Queen gave a speech of thanks and all pupils were given a commentative Jubilee book and bookmark as a memento.

