Plans to reduce the number of primary school places in Worthing and Durrington by almost 1,000 are to be put out to public consultation.

The plans also include the amalgamation of Chesswood Junior School with Lyndhurst Infant School to form an all-through primary school.

The number of school places needed is reviewed every year and a report from West Sussex County Council said that, since 2019/20, the results pointed to a ‘significant surplus’ in the borough.

The situation has been made even worse by the decision to allow a 420-place free school – Bluebell Primary – to be built in West Durrington, though it is unlikely to open before September 2024.

Chesswood Junior School

The report, written by Paul Wagsaff, assistant director for education and skills, said there was a 1,510 surplus across 22 primary, infant and junior schools and academies in October 2021.

Figures for September 2022 suggested a further fall in pupil numbers, which Mr Wagstaff said would ‘lead to a small number of schools facing increased financial risks’.

He added: “This is because school budgets are based on actual pupil numbers, through an annual census of school numbers.

“Where schools have fewer pupils than the capacity allows this results in them receiving less funding.”

Lyndhurst Infants

The council’s aim is to reduce the surplus by 953 places between 2024 and 2027, leaving a surplus of 557 places.

Merging Lyndhurst and Chesswood schools on the Chesswood site would reduce pupil numbers by 330 places.

If the proposals are agreed, Thomas A Becket Infant School, Field Place Infant School and Durrington Infant School would each lose 90 places, Thomas A Becket Junior School would lose 128, and Durrington Junior School would lose 120.

On top of that, multi-academy trust Schoolsworks has said it was willing to explore the creation of an Special Support Centre for children with additional needs at either Downsbrook or Whytemead Primary School.

While more discussion would be needed, Mr Wagstaff’s report said that going ahead would reduce pupil numbers at Whytemead by 105 places.

