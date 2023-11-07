Worthing students in charity drive to help homeless in winter months
Over the course of a week, students of Durrington High School have donated old clothes that can be used by people in need.
Clothing donations will directly go to the charity Turning Tides – a local organisation that focuses on helping the homeless. The donations will be used to help keep people warm this winter.
The scheme was organised by the Senior Student Leadership Team (SSLT).
Co-headteacher Shaun Allison said: “One of our core values as a school is kindness. Our senior students are certainly demonstrating this, through their efforts with organising the ‘threads of hope’ campaign, aimed at helping those in our own community who are experiencing challenging times.
"Our students make us incredibly proud every day, and this is just one of many examples of how they do this.”
Assistant headteacher James Frost said: “I think the fact that our students have chosen to support local charities, tells you a lot about them.
"They understand that for many, times are very hard and they want to help as many people as they can in our community. I think this gives you an insight into the attitudes of students who attend Durrington High School.”
Head student James Cook said: “All through Worthing and the surrounding area there’s far too many homeless and less fortunate people that suffer severely through the colder season. The problem is so significant that as a community we can step up and contribute as it is the right thing to do.”
The SSLT discovered was that there was a ‘real desire to help members of our own community’. Therefore the donations will go directly to
help the people of Worthing and the surrounding area.
The scheme will also support St Barnabas House Hospice and Guild Care.