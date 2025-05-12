Yapton C of E Primary School visits energy efficiency display at Ryebank Gate development

Pupils from Yapton C of E Primary School were recently welcomed to Ryebank Gate in Yapton to visit educational displays as part of David Wilson Homes’ energy efficiency campaign across West Sussex.

The display includes watering cans designed by Potters House Pre-School and educational signage to help visualise the energy and water savings of its new build homes at Ryebank Gate. The exhibition forms part of the housebuilders’ campaign to educate the local community and younger minds on sustainable living.

Pupils were invited to join the tour after taking part in a hands-on workshop with David Wilson Homes’ charity partner Sussex Green Living in March, which taught students about carbon footprints and heat loss by using thermal imaging cameras and games.

Hosted inside one of the recently completed homes, the visit to Ryebank Gate gave the pupils the chance to learn about energy usage in the home and how new features are helping to improve efficiency.

David Wilson Homes use highly thermally efficient insulation and argon-filled double-glazing as standard, which allows the heat from the sun in, whilst minimising heat loss, making its homes 65% more energy efficient than an older home.

Leah Emery-Winter, the SENCO and Early Years Leader of Learningat Yapton C of E Primary School, commented: “Having completed the interactive workshop with Sussex Green Living which introduced the children to carbon footprints and heat loss, our visit to Ryebank Gate was an opportunity for the pupils to grow their understanding in an educational and engaging way. All the children really enjoyed it, and it was great for them to see how local homes are installing energy efficient features to support the environment.”

Alex Dowling, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, commented: “It was great to welcome the pupils of Yapton C of E Primary School to Ryebank Gate as we demonstrated how our homes are being built with a greener future in mind. The children were so enthusiastic, and it was fantastic to see how engaged they were to learn about the new features. Learning outside the classroom gives pupils real life examples to help enhance their understanding, so we hope the children will take their knowledge away and share with others too!”

