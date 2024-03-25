Year 11 students celebrate mock GCSE results
On Monday, March 25, Felpham Community College hosted a presentation ceremony for year 11 students to celebrate their mock exam results.
This year, students had two rounds of formal practice exams, so that they can see how progress can be made in a short space of time.
The first set were held at the end of last term, and the final ones in February.