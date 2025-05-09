Year 7 Felpham Community College students win national competition!

Felpham Community College are pleased to congratulate Grace, Harley and Maisie, all year 7 students, for having their stories selected to be published in a national competition.

“Screen Your Story' is a wonderful opportunity for all young storytellers. This is the competition where students not only get the chance to be a published author, but may even have their story made into a film. FCC students from years 7, 8 and 9 were all offered the opportunity to enter a story into the competition. Grace, Harley and Maisie's stories were selected as winners and will now be published in the collection 'Stories of the Young'. Additionally, they have all been invited to attend the gala in June to be awarded their own copy of their published work. Well done to all our students who entered the competition and a big congratulations to our winning 3.”