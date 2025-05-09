Year 7 Felpham Community College students win national competition!
Miss Stacey, Teacher of English commented:
“Screen Your Story' is a wonderful opportunity for all young storytellers. This is the competition where students not only get the chance to be a published author, but may even have their story made into a film. FCC students from years 7, 8 and 9 were all offered the opportunity to enter a story into the competition. Grace, Harley and Maisie's stories were selected as winners and will now be published in the collection 'Stories of the Young'. Additionally, they have all been invited to attend the gala in June to be awarded their own copy of their published work. Well done to all our students who entered the competition and a big congratulations to our winning 3.”
More information on ‘Screen Your Story’ is available on the below link