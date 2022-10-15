Young Chichester district artists offer inspiring exhibition

Children's art at the Novium

Young Artists: A Creative Response to The Art of Chichester showcases artwork created by 150 young people during a series of free creative workshops run by Article 12 Arts at The Novium Museum over the school summer holidays. Spokeswoman Clare Hawkin said: “Article 12 Arts welcomed 150 young people whose families have been in Chichester for many years, as well as those who recently arrived in the district. They encouraged young people of diverse abilities and backgrounds – including from Ukraine, Afghanistan, Vietnam, Eritrea and the UK – to all work together to collectively discover a new creative voice as they represent our new community. The young artists, aged from seven to 25 years old, took inspiration from the museum’s headline exhibition The Art of Chichester: 60 Years of Creativity, which tells the story of how the arts have put Chichester and surrounding areas the map.

“Local professional practising artists worked with the young people using mixed media, installation, sculpture and storytelling to express themselves and their creativity to share their visions and ideas. The young participants, who included asylum seekers supported by Sanctuary in Chichester, were introduced to the themes of the exhibition and invited to explore their own responses to identity and place through the different artistic mediums. The resulting artwork forms the colourful exhibition, exploring what could be the Art of Chichester tomorrow.”

Caroline Sharman-Mendoza, co-founder of Article 12 Arts, added: “The transformative benefit of the creative arts is no longer just a buzz word but has been well documented for its impact. It has been an immensely rewarding experience to witness so many young people flourish through this opportunity.

“I’d like to say a very big thank you to all of the wonderful young artists who created such beautiful work, and a special thank you to the teams at THINK 18, PACSO, The Sanctuary, Bourne Community College and WSCC Fostering for introducing us to so many exceptional young people.”