Young musician brings joy to people living with dementia at Guild Care centre

​A student ambassador from Northbrook College in Worthing has shared her musical talent with older people living with dementia and says it was an amazing experience for all involved.

​Emily Sapsed, a level-four student, visited the Bradbury Wellbeing Centre at Guild Care's Haviland House as part of a community outreach programme.

She prepared a selection of classic songs from the 1950s to 1970s for a 'get to know you' session and the reaction was a joy to watch, with many singing along.

Emily said: “It was an amazing experience, the kind that makes me tear up if I think too much about it. To the Guild Care members, you've brought the widest smile to my face that I've had in years, simply by being yourselves.

"I hope my little performance can make you as happy as you made me. To the carers and staff, your kindness and compassion showcases humanity's toughest and greatest gift. You keep the world turning.”

After the success of the visit, Emily has been asked by Guild Care to return as soon as possible and she is busy finding more songs she hopes the centre users will recognise.