‘A fantastic thing to do’: Sussex bus driver carries defibrillator on every journey in memory of caring sister

A bus driver from a Lewes-based company is carrying a defibrillator on every journey he does in memory of his sister.

Kevin Waterhouse, who drives for Spirit of Sussex Coaches, said his caring sister, who had multiple sclerosis (MS), was a nurse.

He told this newspaper: “I wanted to do something in my sister’s memory as she was a nurse most of her life.”

He explained she was a nurse for children at Great Ormond Street Hospital and worked at Eastbourne District General Hospital where she was a matron. She then became a health visitor for young parents.

Kevin said: “She moved to Wales to teach health visitors until MS took hold and she had to retire. After she passed away I wanted to do something in her memory.”

The Automated External Defibrillator (AED) can be used to treat adults and children if they are in cardiac arrest.

Kevin said: “Passengers so far have been very happy that it’s on board. Hopefully we don’t need it. The response has so far been very favourable and there has been lots of interest and questions about my sister’s life.”

He added: “I want to give passengers the best service I can offer.”

The Spirit of Sussex Coaches is based at unit 42 Broyle Place Farm, Laughton Road, in Ringmer. The company first broke the news about Kevin carrying the defibrillator to passengers on their Facebook page, saying: “What a fantastic thing to do.”

Operations manager Ryan Tanner said: “We are supportive of Kevin's decision to carry the defibrillator machine, as he wants to ensure he can react quickly should there be an emergency on board his coach. Kevin takes pride in ensuring the safety of his passengers.”