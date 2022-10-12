Access to GPs raised at Chichester NHS community meeting

The meeting at St Paul's Church in Chichester

The organisation was set up in July, taking over work previously carried out by the various Clinical Commissioning Groups.

NHS representatives met around 200 people at St Paul’s Church in Chichester on Friday evening (October 7) for what was billed as a community strategy briefing.

Organised by district councillor Clare Apel, it opened the floor to discussions about the focus for healthcare this winter and how primary care in the area will operate in the future.

The NHS meeting in Chichester

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Apel said: “With the existing Local Plan, and the new one to come, there will be something like 1,200 extra houses [in the area], with a large increase in people needing medical services.

“When Covid hit, access to GPs and surgeries generally was almost nil. Now Covid is not so serious, access to GPs is not at all good.

“I felt the community needed to know how the NHS would go forward locally and respond to the lack of access.”

While pleased to see that NHS Sussex was keen to meet people, she added that she was not sure the issue of access to primary care – such as GPs – was addressed during the meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I think the meeting went well but I feel there will need to be follow-ups to gain an idea of how things will progress in the future.”

Well aware that the health system is not perfect, NHS Sussex representatives were keen to not only lay out their own aims for the winter and beyond but to hear about the day-to-day issues people have with the services.

Amy Gilea, chief primary care officer, told the attendees at the meeting: “Many of you who have experienced NHS services will have noticed that often there is a disconnect – or not much communication – between primary care services and hospital care services.

“So the first key to integration is to try to bridge that gap and bring those two bits of the service together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other key aims involved improving the link between NHS services and social care services, and having a more ‘joined up’ approach to physical and mental health.

While the past two years have been stressful for us all, NHS staff have been at the centre of all things Covid.

Information presented to the meeting showed that, while people were ‘very grateful’ for everything the NHS did during those dark months, other issues continued to cause concern.

The meeting heard, ‘people are still not getting the care they need when they need it’ and ‘it is difficult to communicate with the NHS and to know where to get help’, as well as ‘our services and organisations do not always work in a joined-up way’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those concerns were echoed by the people who attended the meeting.

Breaking out into small groups, they compiled a list of issues which they felt needed attention.

First up was the need to be able to get through to a GP.

There are nine practices in the district but, with more and more homes being built, the fear was that they would not be able to cope with an influx of new patients, making it more and more difficult to make an appointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other areas highlighted by the groups were the need to ensure there were enough staff to carry out home visits and the need to make sure everyone – especially those who are isolated or vulnerable – received their Covid and flu vaccinations.

Children’s mental health was also raised, with the waiting list to access the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) described as ‘very long’.

Health inequalities and the need to be able to access dentistry servicesrounded off a long list.

While obviously concerned about the welfare of themselves and their families, the attendees also stressed the need to support the healthcare workforce itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

These were people who had been applauded from doorsteps nationwide during the pandemic – losing them to stress, illness and over-work would not be seen as a just reward for their dedication.

NHS Sussex will be investing £106m into building projects in 2022/23, the attendees at the meeting were told.