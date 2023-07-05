Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex celebrates 75th birthday of the NHS

Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) is delighted to be celebrating the 75th birthday of the NHS on July 5 and saying a huge thank you to everyone who has been a part of this incredible service past and present, as we mark this momentous milestone.

KSS is proud to work alongside the NHS as a highly respected partner, in close collaboration with South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) and the wider NHS.

Together they aspire to provide outstanding care and a seamless patient journey to save lives and achieve the best possible outcomes for patients in urgent need of life-saving pre-hospital care resulting from sudden critical injury or illness.

This includes KSS’s highly skilled critical care doctors and paramedic teams performing specialist life-saving procedures at the scene, such as chest and heart surgical procedures, emergency anaesthesia and administering blood transfusions.

Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) is delighted to be celebrating the 75th birthday of the NHS on July 5 and saying a huge thank you to everyone who has been a part of this incredible service past and present, as we mark this momentous milestone. Picture courtesy of KSS

These early life-saving interventions are vital for seriously injured and unwell patients. By delivering early interventions at scene, KSS can save more lives and improve patient outcomes.

David Welch, CEO of KSS, said: “Over the past 75 years our NHS has provided healthcare for our communities free at the point of use to everyone who needed it, delivered world first advancements in care, delivered large-scale vaccination programmes, developed pioneering new treatments and been at the forefront of the COVID-19 response.

“This has only been made possible by the dedication, compassion, and expertise of everyone who has been a part of the service and enabled it to evolve and adapt to meet the needs of our changing world.

“That’s why we are so proud to be standing alongside and working in close partnership with our wonderful NHS. Together we put patients at the heart of everything we do in providing outstanding pre-hospital care to people right across Kent, Surrey and Sussex, fighting to save lives when every second counts.

“As we look to the future, if we truly believe in the best possible healthcare for everyone whenever and wherever required, we need to come together with our NHS colleagues, the charity, private and public sectors, and with our communities, to ensure the best possible outcomes for our patients.”

Last year was the busiest in KSS history. KSS responded to over 3,200 incidents across Kent, Surrey and Sussex, working closely with its NHS colleagues.