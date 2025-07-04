Almost 800 people attend heart health event in Hove helps identify undiagnosed heart failure

The NHS in Sussex and national charity, Pumping Marvellous, came together last week to deliver a successful free heart health event in Hove, helping local people spot early signs of heart failure and take steps toward better heart health.

A total of 790 people were seen on the day, with an impressive 783 attendees aged over 40, and of these, 532 were aged over 60. These age groups are considered at higher risk for heart failure.

Of those screened, 115 attendees reported symptoms which are common indicators of possible heart failure and required a simple NT-proBNP blood test, which helps detect early signs of heart failure and guide further investigation. As a result, 11 people were referred to a rapid access heart failure clinic, with another 22 requiring routine specialist follow-up. A further 4 attendees also showed significant abnormalities on their heart trace electrocardiogram (ECG), suggesting underlying cardiac conditions in need of urgent attention.

Uncontrolled high blood pressure and atrial fibrillation (AF) are major risk factors for heart failure and other cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack and stroke. Blood pressure checks were offered to all attendees, identifying 242 people with elevated readings — 186 of whom were not previously on medication. 26 were referred for ambulatory blood pressure monitoring at their local community pharmacy. Additionally, 9 new cases of AF were detected, including 2 people who also had raised blood pressure.

As a result, 33 people were identified with possible early signs and symptoms of heart failure, and a further four showed evidence of serious cardiac conditions requiring referral to the University Hospitals Sussex cardiology team for further investigation. Additionally, around 250 attendees presented with symptoms that may indicate uncontrolled cardiovascular risk factors. Early detection is key, identifying these issues sooner can help people better manage their health and significantly improve long-term outcomes.

The drop-in event, held on Monday, 9 June at Sussex Cricket’s 1st Central County Ground, invited the public to take part in simple, on-the-spot checks and speak with NHS professionals about heart failure symptoms and prevention. Participants completed a short questionnaire, received a blood pressure and heart rhythm check, and, if needed, underwent a simple finger-prick blood test.

The special event was to help identify undiagnosed cases of heart failure in the community before more serious complications develop, and it delivered real results.

Heart failure is a serious clinical syndrome caused by changes in the heart’s structure or function. It reduces the heart’s ability to pump blood effectively and can lead to symptoms such as breathlessness, fatigue and ankle swelling. Around 80 percent of people are diagnosed in hospital, although many experience symptoms months earlier, often while still in primary care.

Across the UK, over one million people are living with heart failure, with 200,000 new diagnoses each year. An estimated 400,000 people remain undiagnosed. The condition accounts for more than one million inpatient bed days each year, 5 percent of all emergency admissions, and around 2 percent of the total NHS budget. Estimations from the Health Foundation’s Health in 2040 report suggest that there will be a 92% increase in cases of heart failure in England by 2040.

In 2024/25, 19,415 people are registered with heart failure in Sussex, up from 17,889 the previous year. This increase highlights the importance of early intervention.

Audrey Dance, 74, from Hove, said: “I was invited along by the NHS to have a checkup. It was all quite simple. I’d definitely encourage others to get checked too. You don’t always realise when something’s wrong, and you might not have any symptoms. It’s really worth doing if you want to live a healthier, longer life.”

Judy Edwards, from Hove, said: “I thought it was a really good idea to have myself checked over and make sure I was okay. I feel very confident about my health now and would definitely encourage my friends to come along next time. It’s reassuring and well worth doing.”

Dr Sue Ellery, Consultant Cardiologist and Heart Failure Clinical Lead for Sussex ICB and University Hospitals Sussex, said: “Heart failure is a major cause of avoidable hospital admissions, and too often we only identify it when someone becomes seriously unwell.

“This event was about getting ahead of that, reaching people in the community who may have early signs and offering them a quick, simple check that could make a real difference to their long-term health.”

Julia Fairhall, Community Divisional Director of Nursing for Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are conscious that heart failure often hides in plain sight. Its early signs are easy to miss but early action can make all the difference.

“That’s why bringing healthcare directly into the heart of the community matters.

This event isn’t just about screenings or tests, it’s about starting real conversations, raising awareness, and empowering people to take that first step toward better heart health.”

Dr James Ramsay, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Sussex, added: “This event was a fantastic example of how different parts of the health system can come together to make a real difference for patients. By identifying heart failure earlier, we can begin treatment sooner, reduce the risk of hospitalisation, and ultimately help people live longer, healthier lives.”

If you are eligible, please ensure you get your annual health check. It is a simple and effective way to monitor your heart health and catch potential issues early. Speak to your GP or local NHS services to book your appointment today.

The event supported the Pumping Marvellous Foundation’s national BEAT campaign, which raises awareness of the four key symptoms of heart failure:

Breathlessness

Exhaustion

Ankle swelling

Time for a blood test

More information about the Pumping Marvellous Foundation is available at www.pumpingmarvellous.org