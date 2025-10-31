Ambulance service wins award for infection app

South East Coast Ambulance Service’s (SECAmb) Infection Prevention Control (IPC) team at has picked up a prestigious Infection Prevention Society (IPS) Award for Excellence.

The Trust’s IPC team was recognised for its work in developing the Trust’s IPC App, which has transformed the way clinicians can access and apply infection prevention guidance before, during and after patient care.

The app, which provides ambulance clinicians with real-time information, including PPE requirements, decontamination procedures and guidelines, has received positive feedback from users and seen a 200 per cent increase in engagement compared to the previous support hosted on the Trust’s intranet.

The app, which is available via colleague’s work iPads, phones, PCs and laptops, also provides quick access undertake risk assessments and links to NHS and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) guidance.

Deputy Head of IPC at SECAmb Gavin Thompson said: "We wanted to create something that crews could access instantly without having to search through documents. The app provides clear, up-to-date guidance at the touch of a button and brings infection prevention right to the patient’s side, helping us deliver safer care and protect our colleagues."

Congratulating the team, SECAmb Chief Executive, Simon Weldon said: “Our IPC team works tirelessly to keep their colleagues, our patients and the public safe and this recognition is richly deserved. I would like to thank everyone in the team for their efforts in developing this innovative step forward to support best practice and improve patient care and safety.”