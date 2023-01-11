A number of ambulance workers have been pictured with signs in Polegate amid the national strikes.

In a January 4 statement on www.secamb.nhs.uk a spokesperson said: “In the South East Coast Ambulance Service region, the GMB Union balloted its members for industrial action and met the legal threshold to take action.”

They said the first day of industrial action took place on December 21. Action is also taking place today (Wednesday, January 11) from 12.01am-11.59pm.

SECAmb asked for the public’s support, saying: “We ask that people help us manage demand by only calling 999 in an emergency and by seeking help and advice alternatives if not facing an emergency, including via NHS 111 Online – 111.nhs.uk

“We have continued to work closely with the GMB Union and all staff to ensure the impact on patients during the industrial action is kept to a minimum. We have worked with our local GMB Union branch to agree an approach during the industrial action. This has focused on consideration to support colleagues’ right to take action in collaboration with potential impacts on patient care. The priority throughout has been balancing patient safety with the right to strike.

“As ever, we will be working hard to respond to patients and prioritising our response to our most seriously ill and injured patients. Anyone not facing a life-threatening emergency is likely to wait longer for a response or be directed to alternative care.”

SECAmb asked that people ‘seek help and advice from alternatives’ including their GP or a pharmacist. Those needing urgent help for people aged five or over should use NHS 111 Online at 111.nhs.uk, the service said. If outside of normal GP hours, people can call 111 for children under five. SECAmb said people should still call 999 in the case of a life-threatening emergency.

On Monday, January 9, the GMB Union announced that the ambulance strikes were to go ahead.

A GMB Union spokesperson said: “More than 10,000 ambulance workers will go on strike as planned on Wednesday (11 January) despite talks with [the] Health Secretary today (Monday).”

Rachel Harrison, GMB national secretary, added: “Today’s talks fell well short of anything substantial that could stop this week’s strikes.”

