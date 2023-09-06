Angmering man to cycle UK mainland coastline for Mind, to raise money for better mental health

​An Angmering man who was helped by the charity Mind in moments of family crisis has taken on a mammoth cycling challenge as a thank you, to raise money for better mental health.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As a direct result of events that happened earlier in 2023, 59-year-old Adam Sims is taking on the challenge of cycling the UK mainland coastline – a journey of around 4,500 miles.

Still uncertain as to whether he can achieve all he has set out to do, Adam is preparing his Giant Defy bike to set out from Angmering on Thursday, September 14, for a journey he expects to take around 45 days to complete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam said: "My wife of 35 years, Christina, developed a serious mental health condition three years ago out of the blue and in March 2023, we were faced with a crisis while on holiday in Argentina.

Adam Sims is taking on the challenge of cycling the UK mainland coastline to raise money for better mental health. Picture: Submitted

"She was admitted to a hospital in Ushuaia for psychiatric treatment, followed by a separate admission to an NHS hospital when we returned to the UK. After some weeks in hospital in Worthing, Christina is much better.

"In our moments of crisis around the time of her admissions, MIND were very helpful to me with advice and counselling. To express my gratitude for the help and care that we both received, he wanted to do something challenging. I wanted this to be a personal challenge, not something I could easily achieve."

Adam will be cycling 100 miles each day, weather permitting, and Christina will accompany him, using public transport. He has already raised more than £4,250. Visit www.justgiving.com/page/adam-sims-1692491033250 to make a donation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian O’Reilly, head of community and events fundraising at Mind, said: "We are really grateful to Adam for choosing to support Mind through this long distance cycle ride, and we wish him well. It’s a difficult time, with many of us now feeling the impact of the cost of living crisis on our mental health and wellbeing, especially those of us with existing mental health problems.