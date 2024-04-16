Aphasia - an underdog communication disability

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Say Aphasia, a charity providing support groups across the UK for people with aphasia is on a mission to improve the quality of life for those living with aphasia.

Aphasia is a language and communication disability caused by a brain injury like a stroke. Aphasia affects more than 350,000 people in the UK but is little understood or known about by the public. It is the only aphasia charity set up by people with aphasia for people with aphasia; helping them to adapt to their new way of life and regain their independence and confidence.

Aphasia affects language access, resulting in difficulties following conversations, speaking, reading and writing. People’s language can be affected to different degrees so not everyone’s aphasia looks the same.

Aphasia is a lifelong condition and means that the person living with aphasia, their friends and family will need to adjust to a new way of communicating to overcome barriers. This may mean having to write or draw things instead of speaking. Due to the damage in the brain, people with aphasia may find it difficult to process conversions as quickly as before. Aphasia frequently results in loss of employment and a reduced social network, leading to isolation for the person living with aphasia.

Say Aphasia are always looking to welcome new volunteers to help out at our drop-in groups. Volunteering for the charity is very rewarding. Training and support ensures that our volunteers learn and enjoy their time with the charity.

By giving your time to people with aphasia, you will be improving their quality of life. Many of our members attending the groups live alone, or have minimal social interactions. Having a regular drop-in group to meet others with similar experiences of living with aphasia, vastly improves their mental health and well being.

As a volunteer, you can help our members to communicate with each other, help to organise activities, or help out with teas and coffees.