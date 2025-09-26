Appointments open from 1 October for free NHS winter vaccinations

Appointments for free NHS flu and COVID-19 vaccinations will begin from next week, with eligible adults encouraged to come forward to protect themselves and others this winter.

From 1 October, adults aged 65 and over, people with certain long-term health conditions, care home residents, carers and those living with someone with a weakened immune system will be able to get the flu vaccine. People aged 75 and over and those who are immunosuppressed will also be able to get their COVID-19 vaccine, while frontline health and social care workers can receive a flu vaccination through their employer.

Pregnant women and children have already begun to receive their flu vaccinations this September. The flu vaccine is being offered to children aged 2 or 3 years, school-aged children from Reception to Year 11, and children aged 6 months to 17 years with certain long-term health conditions. Pregnant women are able to receive the flu vaccine through maternity services.

Eligible people are able to book online or through the NHS App. Adults aged 18 and over can book a flu vaccination appointment at a pharmacy, and parents can book appointments for children aged 2 or 3 years. The NHS App and website can also be used to book COVID-19 vaccinations, with eligibility including children aged 5 years and over. Vaccination appointments will take place from 1 October 2025. Eligible people may also be invited to attend appointments at their GP practice, local pharmacy or care home.

Winter vaccinations are a key part of the NHS plan to help people stay well over the colder months, topping up protection and reducing the risk of severe illness from flu or COVID-19. By increasing protection, vaccinations also help to reduce pressure on health and care services at a time when they are often under greatest demand.

Dr James Ramsay, Chief Medical Officer at NHS Sussex, said:

“Winter vaccines are the best way to protect people from flu and COVID-19. Everyone who is eligible is encouraged to take up the offer of a free vaccine to protect themselves and those around them. These vaccines save lives and help to keep people well during the colder months.”

More information about eligibility and how to book appointments is available at www.nhs.uk/wintervaccinations.

