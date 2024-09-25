Bexhill man who quit smoking with free local support tells others to ‘consider every bit of help'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Bexhill man, who says the stress of moving house in April 2022 prompted him to start smoking again having previously given up for 15 months, says he successfully quit with help from the local healthy lifestyle provider One You East Sussex. He is urging others in the county to make the choice to quit this Stoptober by joining the free Stop Smoking programme.

69-year-old Patrick Cross saw a poster in the local library for One You East Sussex's Stop Smoking service and took the decision to self-refer. He estimates at this point that he was smoking around 20 roll-up cigarettes a day.

"I can blame it on the stress of moving house," says Patrick, "but also on visits to the local pub, where people were smoking just outside the door, and I would walk through the smell of tobacco all the time.

"I realised I was just not feeling healthy. I wasn't breathing so well. That's when I knew I wanted to do something about it."

Smoking remains the biggest cause of cancer and death in East Sussex and uses a considerable amount

With the help of One You East Sussex, Patrick is no longer smoking cigarettes, though his quit nicotine journey is ongoing.

"I'm currently using e -cigarettes, and although it has made me feel better, I know I could be better still. I want them to be stepping stone to giving up nicotine completely. The Stop Smoking Coach was very supportive, calling me every couple of weeks and giving me two substitutes for cigarettes, initially patches and now vaping."

The support has been invaluable, says Pat, and his advice to others who want to give up?

"Consider every bit of help that's offered."

As the country prepares for the annual Stoptober stop smoking campaign, One You East Sussex estimates that smokers in the county could be spending as much as £351,000 every day between them on cigarettes.

Statistics show that smokers in the UK are smoking an average of nine cigarettes each every day. With around 13.7% of the adult population of East Sussex estimated to be smokers – equivalent to approximately 62,500 people – this means an astonishing 562,500 cigarettes could be being smoked every day by county residents. This equates to 28,125 packs of cigarettes at an average price of £12,50 per pack.

Smoking remains the biggest cause of cancer and death in East Sussex and uses a considerable amount of NHS resource. It is estimated that smoking costs the NHS Sussex Integrated Care Board £64 million per year with smoking-related illnesses including 11,299 hospital admissions per year.

But help is available. For current smokers over 12 years and resident in East Sussex, stop smoking advisors can provide support for those who want to stop.

One You East Sussex is working with gloji smoke free, a programme that uses the latest science and psychology as well as free quit aids like e-cigarettes to help people kick the habit. Their stats show that six in ten people quit smoking on the programme and that you are three times more likely to quit with it. And it’s completely free to East Sussex residents.

One-to-one appointments in person or by phone with a fully trained stop smoking mentor are included, together with free stop smoking aids like e-cigarettes, nicotine patches, lozenges and gum to help you remain smoke-free. You are three times more likely to quit for good with support. 12 weeks of interactive stop smoking videos. Digital support includes online tips and guides and unlimited access to an online gym to support your smoke free journey.

“No matter how long you’ve smoked for, quitting can help improve your health as well as your pocket straight away,” explains Lisa Playford, Engagement Lead at One You East Sussex.

“24 Hours after you quit, carbon monoxide and nicotine will be eliminated from your body; between three and nine months after you quit, coughing, wheezing and breathing problems will improve as your lung function is increased by up to 10%.”

But, says Lisa, thanks to East Sussex County Council, taking advantage of the stop smoking service is free for those who meet the eligibility criteria:

For more information, visit oneyoueastsussex.org.uk/programmes/stop-smoking/