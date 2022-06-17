Big rise in East Sussex covid hospitalisations

Data from the UK Coronavirus Dashboard shows the number of people hospitalised with covid has risen across England with 4,295 people being admitted the week ending June 12, compared to 3,230 the week before. This is a rise of 33 per cent.

East Sussex NHS Healthcare Trust saw a rise of 68 per cent – 32 in the week ending June 12 compared to 19 the week before.

University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust had the most admissions in the week ending June 12 with 126, a rise of seven per cent.

Covid stats in East Sussex

Every region of England is now seeing increasing numbers of people being admitted to hospital with covid-19, official figures show.

The steepest rise was seen in the North West, where 741 people were admitted in the week to 14 June, up 55 per cent from the previous week.

The South East had the smallest increase of 13 per cent – 656 in the week ending June 14 compared to the week before.

Most cases in the UK are still caused by the Omicron BA2 variant, UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) data shows, but health chiefs are monitoring other variants.

Dr Mary Ramsay, director of clinical programmes at the UKHSA, said, “After a period of low case rates, we are now seeing increases in outbreaks within care homes and in hospitalisations among those aged 80 years and over.

“It is encouraging that we are not seeing an increase in intensive care unit admissions but we are monitoring data closely and assessing the possible impact of subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.

“As we enter summer, it’s still important to remember that covid-19 has not gone away and to get vaccinated to reduce the risk of becoming seriously ill with the virus. If you’re not yet up to date with your jabs please come forward now – it’s not too late to get protected.

“Remember to observe good hand and respiratory hygiene. It is also sensible to wear a face covering in crowded, enclosed spaces. If you have any symptoms of a respiratory infection, and a high temperature or feel unwell, try to stay at home or away from others – especially elderly or vulnerable people.”