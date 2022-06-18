Big rise in West Sussex covid hospitalisations

New data from the UK Coronavirus Dashboard shows the number of people hospitalised with covid has risen sharply across England.

Looking at all the individual NHS trusts, 4,295 people were admitted the week ending June 12, compared to 3,230 the week before. This is a rise of 33 per cent.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

University Hositals Sussex NHS Foundation Turst saw a rise of 53 per cent – 69 in the week ending June 12 compared to 45 the week before.

Covid stats in West Sussex

University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust had the most admission week ending June 12 with 126, a rise of seven per cent.

Every region of England is now seeing increasing numbers of people being admitted to hospital with covid-19, official figures show.

The steepest rise was seen in the North West, where 741 people were admitted in the week to 14 June, up 55 per cent from the previous week.

The South East had the smallest increase of 13 per cent – 656 week ending June 14 compared to the week before.

Most cases in the UK are still caused by the Omicron BA2 variant, originally dubbed ‘Stealth Omicron’, UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) data shows.

But health chiefs are monitoring the impact of the variants Omicron BA.4 and Omicron BA.5, which were designated variants of concern in the UK on May 20.

Dr Mary Ramsay, Director of Clinical Programmes at the UKHSA, said, “After a period of low case rates, we are now seeing increases in outbreaks within care homes and in hospitalisations among those aged 80 years and over.

“It is encouraging that we are not seeing an increase in intensive care unit (ICU) admissions but we are monitoring data closely and assessing the possible impact of subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.

“As we enter summer, it’s still important to remember that Covid-19 has not gone away and to get vaccinated to reduce the risk of becoming seriously ill with the virus. If you’re not yet up to date with your jabs please come forward now – it’s not too late to get protected.