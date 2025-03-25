Bookings are now open for spring COVID-19 vaccinations

Get your spring COVID-19 vaccine to boost your immunity this spring.

People across Sussex can pre-book their spring COVID-19 vaccinations as the NHS rolls out additional protection for those most at risk.

As of 9am today (25 March), anyone eligible for the vaccinations can now book via the NHS website, by downloading the NHS App, or by calling 119 for free if they cannot get online. The vaccinations will be available from 1 April.

COVID-19 can be a serious or life-threatening illness so getting vaccinated is an important part of protecting yourself if you’re at increased risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19.

The COVID-19 vaccines are offered seasonally because viruses change and protection fades over time, so please take the opportunity to top up your protection if you’re eligible.

The COVID-19 vaccine offer is open to eligible people seasonally and all year round to those newly diagnosed as immunosuppressed or at high risk.

The NHS will be sending out invitations to those eligible to get their jabs, while GP practices and other local NHS services will also be contacting people to offer the vaccines.

Those eligible for a spring COVID-19 booster are:

adults aged 75 years and over

residents in a care home for older adults

individuals aged 6 months and over who are immunosuppressed, as defined in COVID-19: the green book, chapter 14a; Tables 3 and 4

Visitors should check the NHS Sussex v accinations web page to find out where they can get their vaccine, which includes GP practices, community pharmacies, and walk-in sessions across the county.

It is recommended to check regularly for the latest updates and to keep an eye on the NHS Sussex social media channels.